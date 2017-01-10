F&M Bank announces New Office in Hendersonville to open January 17th

Hendersonville, TX – F&M Bank has been providing financial services in Hendersonville since 2008. Beginning January 17th, the Middle Tennessee-rooted bank is taking an ambitious step forward in Sumner County by opening a new 10,000 square foot office in the heart of Hendersonville’s Indian Lake commercial district.

The spacious new facility, located at 221 Indian Lake Boulevard, replaces the bank’s former quarters at 100 Bluegrass Commons. The new office will accommodate F&M’s growing banking and mortgage staff and will provide customers with a dedicated mortgage services entrance.

F&M Investment Services, securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., will be a new addition as well.

“We are excited to be a part of Hendersonville’s impressive growth and pleased F&M Bank is able to increase our commitment to customers in Sumner County,” stated Sammy Stuard, F&M chairman, president and CEO. “We have been planning this new office for quite some time, and realize how fortunate we are to have such a prime location in this rapidly developing area.”

The new office is headed by two bankers who have been with F&M since its entry into Sumner County. Brad Edwards is vice president and branch manager and Brian Maggart is vice president and mortgage manager.

“I think our customers will appreciate both the location and appeal of this new building,” stated Edwards. “We are looking forward to providing expanded financial services options with the same high-touch personal attention our customers know and trust. We also look forward to welcoming new customers to F&M Bank.”

F&M Bank provides a full lineup of Personal, Business and Mortgage Services, supported with a strong commitment to online and mobile banking options for customers.

The 15th largest Tennessee-based bank with assets of $950 million, F&M is ranked by Nashville Business Journal as the third largest mortgage lender in the Nashville MSA.

Founded in 1906, the bank is headquartered in Clarksville and has 15 full-service banking locations in Montgomery County, Rutherford County, Robertson County, Wilson County, Stewart County, Sumner County and Putnam County, and additional mortgage-only offices in Williamson (Brentwood) and Davidson (Green Hills) counties.

For more information, contact Fred Landiss, Sr. Vice President of Marketing at fred.landiss@myfmbank.com or 931.553.2029.

