Fort Campbell’s Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to host job fair tomorrow for licensed practical nurses

Location has changed to the Screaming Eagle Medical Home Conference Room

Fort Campbell, KY – Are you a LPN and seeking a new career or career change?

All licensed practical nurses interested in working at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, caring for military servicemen and women and their families, are encouraged to attend a Job Fair at the Screaming Eagle Medical Home Conference Room, in Office Building One, 647 Dunlop Lane, Suite 301, between 10:00am and 4:00pm January 11th, 2017.

Bring your resume, personal identification, transcripts and proof of licensure with you.

Don’t miss this opportunity to possibly work as a civilian, supporting today’s military, retirees and their families. Benefits include 10 paid holidays, annual and sick leave, 401K, retirement, health and life insurance. The Federal Government is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Questions about LPN positions or the job fair can be addressed to Pam Elston, BACH’s chief of civilian personnel, at 270.798.8009.

