Austin Peay State University joins The JED Campus Program to support student mental health

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University has joined the JED Campus Program in support of student well-being and mental health. The program is designed to identify opportunities to enhance emotional health and substance abuse and suicide prevention efforts on campus in order to ensure that schools have the strongest possible mental health safety nets.

The JED Campus Program provides schools with a framework for supporting student mental health, as well as assessment tools, feedback reports and ongoing technical assistance from the JED Campus team of clinicians. The JED Campus Program grants a membership seal to all schools that participate in the program in recognition of the school’s commitment to student mental health.

“This initiative is going to help us find innovative ways to expand mental health services to support student success,” said Dr. Jeff Rutter, APSU director of counseling and health services. “I could not be more proud to be a Gov than I am now, seeing so many leaders from academic affairs, student affairs, and other key departments rally behind (APSU President) Alisa White’s leadership and commit themselves to this program. This will improve our ability to assist students through the mental and emotional aspects that play a significant role in completing their degree.”

“The college years is the period when many mental health issues first manifest, and it can be a time of significant stress and pressure,” said John MacPhee, executive director of The Jed Foundation.

“The Campus Program helps schools by working with them to survey everything their university is doing to support their students’ emotional health, and find practical ways to augment these efforts in a comprehensive way. We believe that the implementation of a campus-wide approach to mental health will lead to safer, healthier communities, and likely greater student retention,” stated MacPhee.

APSU’s membership in the JED Campus Program begins with establishing an interdisciplinary, campus-wide team to assess, support and implement program improvements, and taking a confidential, self-assessment survey on its mental health promotion, substance abuse and suicide prevention efforts. APSU’s team will be spearheaded by the Mental Health and Wellness Advisory Committee, a joint effort of academic affairs and student affairs.

Upon completion of the assessment, JED Campus clinicians provide schools with a comprehensive feedback report identifying successes and opportunities for enhancements. Over the course of four years, APSU will collaborate with the JED Campus team to help implement enhancements. All self-assessment responses and feedback reports are confidential.

About The JED Campus Program

The JED Campus Program is a nationwide initiative of the Jed Foundation designed to empower schools with a framework and customized support to enhance student mental health and suicide and substance abuse prevention efforts.

By becoming a member of the JED Campus Program, a school demonstrates a commitment to the emotional well-being of its students. JED Campus schools embark on a multi-year strategic collaboration that not only assesses and enhances the work that is already being done, but helps create positive, lasting, systemic change in the campus community.

For more information on the JED Campus Program, visit www.TheCampusProgram.org

About The Jed Foundation

JED is a national nonprofit that exists to protect the emotional health of our country’s 40 million high school and college students and reduce the risks of substance abuse and suicide.

We collaborate with schools to enhance their mental health and suicide prevention programming and systems; develop expert resources and create powerful partnerships so that students have the support they need, when and how they need it; and educate and empower young adults, families and the community to take action for the cause. Together, we’re ensuring America’s students grow into thriving adults.

For more information about the JED Foundation, visit www.jedfoundation.org

Sections

Topics