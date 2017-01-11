|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Vols lose at home to South Carolina, 70-60 Newer: NASA looks back at Huygens probe’s descent to the surface of Saturn’s moon Titan »
Big Third Quarter seals APSU victory over SIU Edwardsville
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Four members of the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team recorded double-digit point totals, Wednesday, leading to an 85-62 victory over SIU Edwardsville in the Dunn Center.The Governors were led by senior center Tearra Banks, who totaled a game-high 19 points, but it was the additional offense around her which ultimately proved to be the difference.
Senior forward Beth Rates was perfect from the field at 6-for-6, leading to 14 points, junior center Brianne Alexander added 14 points and sophomore Keisha Gregory had a milestone performance – posting the first double-double of her career (13 points, 10 rebounds).
The 85 points scored by APSU are the most in regulation since January 20th, 2016 at Morehead State. On Wednesday, the Govs were strong on both ends of the court – shooting 51.7 percent as a team while holding the Cougars to 29.8 percent. Ten different APSU players scored on the night, helping lead to the wire-to-wire victory.
Game Notes
Up Next for APSU
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed