Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Open Enrollment for the 2017-18 school year available now through February 6th, 2017
Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) reports specific grade levels in 10 elementary schools and four middle schools are available for open enrollment for the 2017-18 school year.
The School System has developed a limited open enrollment policy for students who wish to attend a school or program outside the area for which they are zoned.
The Elementary Schools and grade levels open include:
Byrns Darden Elementary School: K, 2nd, 4th
Carmel Elementary School: 1st, 3rd
Cumberland Heights Elementary School: 3rd, 4th
East Montgomery Elementary School: K, 1st, 2nd
Montgomery Central Elementary School: K
Moore Magnet Elementary School*: K, 3rd, 4th, 5th
Pisgah Elementary School: K, 1st
Ringgold Elementary School: 2nd
Rossview Elementary School: 1st, 3rd, 4th
St. Bethlehem Elementary School: K.
*For Moore Magnet, students must meet entrance requirements which can be obtained either at Moore or on the website.
The Middle Schools open include:
Kenwood Middle School: 7th, 8th
Montgomery Central Middle School: 6th, 7th, 8th
New Providence Middle School: 8th
Richview Middle School: 6th, 8th
Space for Open Enrollment is limited to only the specific schools and grades listed. Each grade listed has a limited number of available seats. If more requests are received than available seats, a lottery drawing will be held.
The guidelines and application form can be found at: http://www.cmcss.net/iso/masterdocs/STS-F023.pdf or at the schools listed as open enrollment schools.
