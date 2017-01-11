Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Open Enrollment for the 2017-18 school year available now through February 6th, 2017

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) reports specific grade levels in 10 elementary schools and four middle schools are available for open enrollment for the 2017-18 school year.

The School System has developed a limited open enrollment policy for students who wish to attend a school or program outside the area for which they are zoned.

The Elementary Schools and grade levels open include:

Byrns Darden Elementary School: K, 2nd, 4th

Carmel Elementary School: 1st, 3rd

Cumberland Heights Elementary School: 3rd, 4th

East Montgomery Elementary School: K, 1st, 2nd

Montgomery Central Elementary School: K

Moore Magnet Elementary School*: K, 3rd, 4th, 5th

Pisgah Elementary School: K, 1st

Ringgold Elementary School: 2nd

Rossview Elementary School: 1st, 3rd, 4th

St. Bethlehem Elementary School: K.

*For Moore Magnet, students must meet entrance requirements which can be obtained either at Moore or on the website.

The Middle Schools open include:

Kenwood Middle School: 7th, 8th

Montgomery Central Middle School: 6th, 7th, 8th

New Providence Middle School: 8th

Richview Middle School: 6th, 8th

Space for Open Enrollment is limited to only the specific schools and grades listed. Each grade listed has a limited number of available seats. If more requests are received than available seats, a lottery drawing will be held.

The guidelines and application form can be found at: http://www.cmcss.net/iso/masterdocs/STS-F023.pdf or at the schools listed as open enrollment schools.

