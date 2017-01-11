Clarksville Parks and Recreation now taking applications for Lifeguards for 2017 Swim Season

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for lifeguard positions for the 2017 summer swimming season.

Make this summer count! Earn $8.25 an hour, feel a sense of pride working in an important position, and make new friends amongst co-workers all while making a difference in your community.

Applicants must be at least 15 years of age and able to pass a swim test that consists of swimming 300 yards continuously, treading water for two minutes without the use of arms or hands and successfully completing a timed event within 1 minute and 40 seconds.

Apply online at www.CityofClarksville.com and take your swim test at New Providence Pool, located at 168 Cunningham Lane. Training and certification is available.

Training

To better prepare those interested in becoming a lifeguard, New Providence Pool will host training sessions from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Saturdays through February 27th. Training sessions will help participants build stamina in preparation for the swim test. There is no additional cost to attend the sessions other than the $5.00 daily admission fee.

Certification

After passing the swim test, applicants will be placed in one of the following certification courses: February 18th-24th, February 25th-March 3rd, or March 18th-24th. The cost for the course is $60.00 plus $33.00 for the resource book.

For more information about lifeguard training and certification, please contact New Providence Pool at 931.472.3380 or visit www.cityofclarksville.com/aquatics

New Providence Pool is the only public indoor pool in the City of Clarksville. Located off Fort Campbell Boulevard at 168 Cunningham Lane, the pool offers swim lessons, water fitness classes, lap swim, and open swimming through May. The pool also offers a children’s pool area, a climbing wall, diving board, and a concession stand for drinks and snacks. An ADA accessible hydraulic lift chair allows those with special needs to enjoy the pool.

