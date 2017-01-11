Montgomery County Sheriff’s Warrant Wednesday, January 11th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Warrant Wednesday is being conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to help reduce the over 6000 active warrants on file.

Every Wednesday three wanted individuals will be spotlighted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. They will be chosen based on felonies committed, number of warrants on file, or if they are considered dangerous.

This week’s Warrant Wednesday focuses on Anthony Keith Atkins, Michael Joshua Richardson, and Anthony Dewayne Rittenberry.

Anthony Atkins

Anthony Keith Atkins, 28, has four warrants on file.

He is wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, and violation of order of protection.

Atkins is 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Michael Richardson

Michael Joshua Richardson, 32, has five warrants on file.

He has one warrant for escape and four warrants for failure to appear.

Richardson is 6 feet 5 inches tall, 280 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anthony Rittenberry

Anthony Dewayne Rittenberry, 36, has three warrants on file.

He is wanted for evading, driving on a restricted license and probation violation.

Rittenberry is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Visit and like the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Facebook page to receive updates on the county’s most wanted.

If you recognize any of the individuals featured on Warrant Wednesday call Criminal Warrants at 931.648.0611 ext. 13200.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.

Sections

Topics