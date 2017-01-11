|
Tennessee Department of Health updates Public Health Advisory on E-Cigarettes
Evolving Research & Recent Regulatory Actions Increase Concerns about Impacts to Health
Nashville, TN – In February of 2013, the Tennessee Department of Health issued its first public health advisory on electronic nicotine delivery systems.
After reviewing a growing body of unbiased, scientific research, TDH is issuing an updated advisory that provides more information and urges current and potential users to understand new evidence of risks associated with e-cigarettes and similar devices.“We recognize and applaud the many Tennesseans who have made resolutions to be healthier in 2017, particularly those who are battling a dependence on nicotine,” said TDH Commissioner John Dreyzehner, MD, MPH.
“We know some may consider the use of electronic cigarettes to quit conventional tobacco products. Both current and potential users of all electronic nicotine delivery systems should be aware e-cigarettes are not approved as smoking cessation devices by the FDA or CDC, and their use may create a variety of dangers,” stated Dreyzehner.
Among the risks cited in the new TDH Public Health Advisory are:
“Our ongoing review of research gives us significant concerns about the negative impacts e-cigarettes and similar devices can have for those who use them, for those who are exposed to second-hand emissions and for children who may swallow chemicals or batteries,” said Dreyzehner. “Our recommendation is that people who are considering them for smoking cessation should instead use CDC-approved methods. Those who are thinking about them for recreational purposes should know they are placing themselves at risk for developing a life-long nicotine addiction or exposing themselves and others to substantial harm.”
To see the advisory, go to https://tn.gov/assets/entities/health/attachments/Health_Advisory_-_Electronic_Cigarettes_1-17.pdf
For assistance and support in ending a nicotine addiction, TDH recommends calling the toll-free Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, 1.800.QUIT.NOW (1.800.784.8669) or visiting www.tnquitline.org for assistance.
About the Tennessee Department of Health
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. TDH has facilities in all 95 counties and provides direct services for more than one in five Tennesseans annually as well as indirect services for everyone in the state, including emergency response to health threats, licensure of health professionals, regulation of health care facilities and inspection of food service establishments.
Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.
