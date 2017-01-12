APSU Track and Field heads to Vanderbilt for Commodore Invitational

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University track and field returns to Nashville for another competition at Vanderbilt, this time at the Commodore Invitational, a two-day event hosted at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility. Action begins 4:00pm, Friday, and resumes 9:30am, Saturday.

Freshman Maya Perry-Grimes hopes for a repeat of her last performance in her hometown. In December’s Vanderbilt Indoor Opener, Perry-Grimes took runner-up honors in the triple jump with a 12.25m mark that places her 13th nationally and second among the nation’s freshmen entering the weekend.

This meet will offer a good test for Austin Peay’s excellent pole-vault duo of Savannah Amato and Dascha Hix; the pair will square off against a deep field featuring 11 athletes who have eclipsed the 4.00m mark.

On the track, 19 Governors will compete in 88-person 200m field, with senior Terri Morris looking to prove her mettle against some of the region’s best athletes. She and junior Allysha Scott will also see where they stack up in the 400m, with both seeded in the top-12—Morris sixth, Scott 11th.

The Govs keep up a busy January next week when they travel to Charleston, IL, for the John Craft Invite.

