Austin Peay State University Basketball Teams to celebrate Military Appreciation Day, January 28th
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University and the Governors Guard ROTC detachment will recognize and show appreciation to Austin Peay alumni, students and current or past employees who served during the Vietnam War era with a halftime ceremony at the Governors’ men’s basketball game against Southeast Missouri State University on January 28th.“We’re in the 50-year anniversary of the Vietnam War, which began its real ramp up in 1964, so the U.S. Army wanted ROTC programs to try and recognize area veterans,” Lt. Col. (Ret.) Greg Lane, APSU cadet success coordinator, said. “We want to do some nice things for the men and women who answered the call.”
The ceremony is a part of Military Appreciation Day, which begins at 4:00pm when the Lady Govs take on Southeast Missouri State in women’s basketball action. Both games will honor the military, as the Governors Guard ROTC detachment will present colors before the women’s game, while active military personnel will join APSU Dance, cheerleaders and members of the Govs and Lady Govs teams in holding a court-sized flag for the national anthem preceding the men’s contest.
The military will have an up-close seat for the action, as eight U.S. Army commanding generals are expected to be courtside, while Maj. Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, the recently assigned commanding general of Fort Campbell, will give a pregame address to both Austin Peay teams.
Additionally, the 101st Airborne Division Rock Band will entertain the crowd all evening, including performing the National Anthem before the men’s contest.
Admission for both games is free for individuals and their family with valid military ID. The Vietnam War era veteran ceremony is co-sponsored by Austin Peay’s Military Alumni Chapter and the Military Student Center.
