Clarksville Police are looking for Best Western Inn Robbery Suspect

Clarksville, TN – Detective Channing Bartel with the Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify suspects involved in a Clarksville Hotel Robbery and is requesting public assistance.

On Saturday, January 7th, 2017 at 3:52am, a robbery occurred at the Best Western Inn on 275 Alfred Thun Road. One of the three male suspects had a knife.

Currently, CPD is working with Smyrna, TN Police and Franklin, TN Police to see if their hotel robberies are connected with our Best Western robbery. Smyrna, TN had two recent hotel robberies (January 3rd, 2017- Hilton Garden Inn and January 12th, 2017 La Quinta Inn) and Franklin, TN had one (January 11th, 2017- Baymont Inn).

CPD Officers were unable to retrieve video footage of the robbery from Best Western. However, the Smyrna Police Department provided us with a still image and video footage. In Smyrna’s still image, the white suspect is the only suspect seen. There are two other suspects outside of this image. The Smyrna video can be viewed below.

The following is a link to Franklin Police Department’s release to the public (images and video footage are included): www.franklin-gov.com/Home/Components/News/News/6974/204

If anyone can identify the suspects or has any information related to these incidents, please call Detective Bartel at 931.648.0656 Ext 5144, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591.

