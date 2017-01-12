Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre brings back ” ‘V’ Monologues” for 15th year, January 13th-28th

Clarksville, TN – Funny, outrageous, emotionally affecting and occasionally angry … Eve Ensler’s wildly popular series of monologues about women and performed by women is back for the fifteenth year with the Roxy Regional Theatre’s presentation of “The Vagina Monologues”, January 13th – January 28th.

Returning favorites Emily Rourke (most recently seen as Molly in Harry Connick, Jr.’s The Happy Elf) and Leigh Martha Klinger (whom audiences may remember as Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show and, most recently, as Gilda in The Happy Elf) will take the stage of the Roxy’s theotherspace in readings of these monologues based on interviews Eve Ensler conducted with 200 women about their views on sex, relationships, and violence against women.

Joining Emily and Leigh is a rotating cast of special guest readers:

Courtney Berlyak, owner of Sango Village Florist (January 13th and 14th)

Jody Isaacs, owner of Journey’s Eye Studio (January 18th and 19th)

Tara Quirion, realtor with Coldwell Banker, Conroy, Marable & Holleman (January 20th and 21st)

Jill Eichhorn, professor of Women’s Studies at Austin Peay State University (January 25th and 26th)

Melissa Schaffner, marketing director at Fort Campbell MWR (January 27th and 28th)

An Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone, “The Vagina Monologues” introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, including a six-year-old girl, a septuagenarian New Yorker, a vagina workshop participant, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape, and a feminist happy to have found a man who “liked to look at it.”

In an interview with women.com, Ensler said that her fascination with vaginas began because of “growing up in a violent society.” “Women’s empowerment is deeply connected to their sexuality.” She also stated, “I’m obsessed with women being violated and raped, and with incest. All of these things are deeply connected to our vaginas.”

“The Vagina Monologues” is presented in theotherspace, the 50-seat black-box theatre located upstairs at the Roxy, and runs January 13th through January 28th, playing Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $15.00 and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

This production is recommended for mature audiences only.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.

