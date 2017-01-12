|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: TWRA announces World Record pending for Non-Typical Deer Harvested in Sumner County Newer: APSU Track and Field heads to Vanderbilt for Commodore Invitational »
Tennessee Lady Vols come up short at Ole Miss Rebels
Tennessee Athletics Department
Oxford, MS – Despite overcoming a 12-point deficit in the first half and leading by as many as 13, Tennessee could never close it out in a 67-62 loss to the Rebels at The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Thursday night.
Redshirt junior Diamond DeShields recorded her third double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds, which tied a career high. Junior Jaime Nared posted another dominant performance, scoring a career-high 23 points to go along with seven rebounds.
Ole Miss (13-4, 2-2 SEC) snapped a two-game losing skid with the win over Tennessee (10-6, 2-2 SEC).Madinah Muhammad led the charge for the Rebels, finishing with 21 points on 7-of-17 shooting. Shandricka Sessom chipped in 14 points, 11 rebounds and four assists on the night.
The Lady Vols started slow in the game, shooting only 25 percent from the field compared to Ole Miss’ 50 percent in the first quarter. Nared tallied five points and rebound, as the Rebels led, 21-11, after 10 minutes of play.
Facing a 10-point deficit, UT came out firing on all cylinders in the second stanza. Tennessee outscored Ole Miss, 21-6, behind 12 points by Nared in the quarter. Six points was a season low for points scored in the second period by an opponent this season. The Rebels struggled to get shots to fall, converting only three of their 13 attempts. The Lady Vols went into halftime with a 32-27 lead.
Ole Miss fought back into the game during the third period after UT pushed the margin to 13 with 7:30 left in the stanza, cutting Tennessee’s lead to two points at 49-47. The momentum stayed in the Rebels’ favor, as they held off the Lady Vols at home.
Nared’s Big Night
Up Next for UT Lady Vols
The Lady Vols return home and step outside conference play to welcome #6/6 Notre Dame to town for an ESPN2 Big Monday tilt. The contest is Tennessee’s We Back Pat game, bringing attention to the Pat Summitt Foundation and that organization’s fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Tip is slated for 6:02pm CT.
Video Highlights
SectionsSports
TopicsAlzheimer\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s Disease, Diamond DeShields, ESPN2, Jaime Nared, Lady Vols, Madinah Muhammad, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oxford MS, Pat Summitt, Pat Summitt Foundation, Rebels, SEC, Shandricka Sessom, Southeastern Conference, Tennessee, Tennessee Lady Vols, Texas, The Pavilion at Ole Miss, UT, UT Lady Vols, We Back Pat
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed