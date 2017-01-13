Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Greenway Trail Reopened

Clarksville, TN – The southernmost section of the Clarksville Greenway from mile marker 1.25 to mile marker 2.5 has reopened after being temporarily closed for logging activity on private property near the trail. All portions of the trail are now open.

The Clarksville Greenway can be accessed easily via the Mary’s Oak and Pollard Road trailheads, and at Heritage Park.

