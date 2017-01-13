Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Greenway Trail Reopened

January 13, 2017
 

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – The southernmost section of the Clarksville Greenway from mile marker 1.25 to mile marker 2.5 has reopened after being temporarily closed for logging activity on private property near the trail. All portions of the trail are now open.   

The Clarksville Greenway can be accessed easily via the Mary’s Oak and Pollard Road trailheads, and at Heritage Park.

Clarksville Greenway at Mary’s Oak trailhead.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department OfficeThe mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.


