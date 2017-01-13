|
Clarksville Police reports Jack Miller Boulevard Crash with Minor Injury
Clarksville, TN – On Friday, January 13th, 2017, at 3:07pm, Clarksville Police Department Traffic Officers were dispatched to a crash with injuries at Jack Miller Boulevard and Bo Peep Lane.
It appears from the initial investigation that the driver of a gray Nissan sedan may have lost control, driving into and out of a ditch before striking a white minivan and knocking down a street sign. One person was transported by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare with minor injuries.
