Clarksville Police reports Jack Miller Boulevard Crash with Minor Injury

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, January 13th, 2017, at 3:07pm, Clarksville Police Department Traffic Officers were dispatched to a crash with injuries at Jack Miller Boulevard and Bo Peep Lane.

It appears from the initial investigation that the driver of a gray Nissan sedan may have lost control, driving into and out of a ditch before striking a white minivan and knocking down a street sign. One person was transported by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare with minor injuries.

