Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Frederick Ludwikowski Retires

January 13, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson would like to congratulate Deputy Frederick Ludwikowski on his retirement after 22 years of service with the Sheriff’s Office.

A party was held in his honor at the Courts Complex. The event started with the Sheriff highlighting his dedication and honorable service. Afterwards supervisors and fellow deputies took turns reminiscing about his work.

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson presents Deputy Frederick Ludwikowski with his badge and declaration.

As part of the retirement ceremony, Ludwikowski was presented with his badge and service firearm, along with a plaque and declaration from the Sheriff.

Ludwikowski started his career at the Sheriff’s Office in 1994 in the jail. In October of 2013 he become a court deputy, where he stayed until his retirement. Prior to working at the Sheriff’s he retired from United States Army after 22 years of service.

“He proudly served his country and county with honor,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “He will be missed by all of us at the Sheriff’s Office and we wish him many more years of health and happiness in his retirement.”

Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy Frederick Ludwikowski

Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy Frederick Ludwikowski's badge, declaration and plaque.

