Roxy Regional Theatre brings Comedy Legend Gallagher’s 70th Birthday Farewell Tour to Clarksville, February 14th-16th

Famous watermelon smasher to be joined by comedians Artie Fletcher and Bob Nelson for three nights only

Clarksville, TN – After over four decades of entertaining audiences with his prop comedy, social commentary and watermelon smashing antics, one of the most famous comedians of our time is hanging up his Sledge-O-Matic.

In celebration of his 70th birthday, Gallagher is bringing master comedians Artie Fletcher and Bob Nelson along for the ride on his national farewell tour … and making Clarksville one of his stops! For three nights only, “Gallagher’s ‘Joke’s on You’ Comedy Tour” will take up residence at the Roxy Regional Theatre, on February 14th, 15th and 16th at 8:00pm.

Historically playing arenas and large concert halls, he is bringing his final tour to smaller venues, allowing more interaction with the audience, to the delight of his loyal fan base.

With its intimate 153-seat auditorium, the Roxy Regional Theatre affords a unique opportunity to experience, up-close and personal, what is sure to be an unpredictable evening.

“My new live show is a whirlwind of ad lib spontaneous fun,” Gallagher notes in a message on his Facebook page. “We all are on stage together for the old-time mayhem of the Marx Brothers. Get off your home theater butts and go out! Enjoy being with your neighbors and laughing. Some people say, ‘It’s the best time I ever had.’ How can you miss that?”

One of the entertainment industry’s most talked about “must-see” performers and no stranger to film, television and stand-up comedy, Artie Fletcher has appeared on Law and Order, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show.

Performing internationally in such diverse locations as England, Canada, Hong Kong and Aruba, Artie has also performed in Las Vegas, Radio City Music Hall and Atlantic City and opened for the likes of Joan Rivers, Regis Philbin, Howie Mandell and Tony Bennett.

A contemporary of Jerry Seinfeld and Jay Leno, Bob Nelson has led a career including multiple appearances on The Merv Griffin Show, The Tonight Show and The Late Show with David Letterman.

For eight years, he opened for Rodney Dangerfield and has performed in Las Vegas, at Radio City Music Hall and The Grand Ole Opry, on Broadway and even at the Ford Theater in Washington, D.C., for President Ronald Reagan.

Bob’s football routine is a recognized comedy classic, and he is also known for his tale of a farmer and a duck and such memorable characters as the lovable nerd Eppy Epperman, punchy boxer Jiffy Jeff and chicken rancher Wilby Stuckinson.

“Gallagher’s `Joke’s on You` Comedy Tour” is made possible in part through the support of Budweiser of Clarksville, A Hand Family Company.

Tickets are $50.00 and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.

