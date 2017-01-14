|
AAA says 78% of Tennesseans will Travel in 2017
Knoxville, TN – All signs are pointing to a busy year for vacationers and the travel industry. According to a recent AAA Consumer Pulse™ survey, 78 percent of Tennesseans are planning to take a vacation in 2017 – with most planning trips to warm weather destinations in the U.S. and abroad.
Almost three out of four (72%) Tennessee travelers will take one to three vacations in 2017, with the highest percentage of trips (41%) planned during the period of April-June.
“With much of the country in the midst of a harsh winter, warm-weather destinations in the United States and Caribbean are topping most Americans’ travel itineraries,” said Joseph J. Richardson, President and CEO, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Whether they’re taking a road trip to a well-known domestic destination or visiting an exotic international location, today’s travelers are seeking experiences that are unique and immersive.”
According to AAA, destinations with the most notable increases in travel bookings include Melbourne and Sydney, Australia; Toronto and Vancouver, Canada; and Cancun, Mexico.
AAA’s travel experts have identified these top trends for 2017:
“Tennesseeans setting out on a road trip may find higher gas prices than last year,” said Stephanie Milani, Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices are forecast to hover around current levels this year, which means the national average for regular unleaded should range from $2.25-$2.75, based on swings in supply and demand.”
Before setting out on a vacation, travelers should contact their local AAA office for the expert advice of a trusted travel advisor who can provide personalized service and first-hand destination knowledge to create a memorable vacation experience. Travelers can also download the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
The app can be used to map a route, find the lowest gas prices, access exclusive member discounts, find more than 58,000 AAA Approved and Diamond Rated hotels and restaurants, request roadside assistance and more. For more information or to begin planning a trip, visit AAA.com/Travel.
About the Survey
The AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey was conducted online among residents living in the Auto Club Group territory from September 28, 2016 – October 6, 2016. Approximately 400 residents in each state completed the survey. Survey results have margin of error of ± 4.9 percentage points. Responses are weighted by gender and age to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Tennessee.
About The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, travel, insurance and financial services offerings to over 9 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 56 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety.
