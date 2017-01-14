CDE Lightband explains Winter’s Higher Electric Bills

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband reminds everyone that winter temperatures bring on higher electric bills. With December’s average high temperatures in the mid-forties, and eight days of temperatures in the teens, your heating system has been running.

When outside temperatures fall below 30-35 degrees Fahrenheit, your heat pump needs additional help heating your home. This is where “Auxiliary Heat” comes in.

“Auxilary Heat” is electric resistive heat. “Auxiliary Heat” functions can use two to three times more electricity than normal heat pump operations. “Auxiliary Heat” is an automatic operation, so most customers will never even realize it’s on.

There were many occasions in December which made “Auxiliary Heat” necessary for our customers, and there will likely be many more this winter. Heating our homes will always impact our energy usage and can account for 60% of your bill.

If you have any questions concerning your increased energy usage please call CDE Lightband’s Energy Services Department at 931.553.7400. CDE can consult with customers about conserving energy and lowering electric bills.

