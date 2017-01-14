|
Montgomery County Government Offices close Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed on Monday, January 16th, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Public safety personnel will report as scheduled.
