Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Montgomery County Government Offices close Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 14, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed on Monday, January 16th, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Public safety personnel will report as scheduled.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day.


Sections

News

Topics

, ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives