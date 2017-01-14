Second half rally gives APSU Women’s Basketball 69-59 win at Eastern Illinois

APSU Sports Information

Charleston, IL – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team overcame a halftime deficit at Eastern Illinois, Saturday, shooting 58 percent in both the third and fourth periods en route to a 69-59 victory at Lantz Arena.

Austin Peay took its first lead of the game at the three minute mark of the third period following a layup by sophomore guard Keisha Gregory. Seven Govs scored in the quarter, led by senior forward Beth Rates with six points.

Baker scored eight of her 15 points in the final period, going 3-of-3 from the field. In addition, APSU’s defense, led by Gregory, held the Panthers to just nine points in the fourth.

Game Notes

Senior center Tearra Banks led the Govs in scoring with 16 points, shooting 7-of-9 from the floor, and also hauled in six rebounds. As a result, Banks moves to 13th in all-time APSU scoring.

For Baker, Saturday’s performance was the eighth time this season she has recorded 10-plus points. She also added five rebounds and three assists against the Panthers.

Rates finished with 11 points and six rebounds, and also added a block to her career total. She is now four away from moving to third all-time in APSU history.

Junior center Brianne Alexander was perfect from the field at 3-of-3, finishing with nine points in 15 minutes after dealing with foul trouble.

As a team, the Govs dished out 22 assists, with junior point guard Bri Williams and junior forward Sydney Gooch each recording six apiece.

Austin Peay also had nine steals in the contest, leading to 20 points off Eastern Illinois turnovers.

David Midlick’s Message

“We knew we would get their best at home. Every one of their most recent away games have been close, and they have a point guard who scored 30 points the past two games and was OVC Player of the Week. It was an outstanding effort midway through the second period on by our team.”

Up Next for APSU



One week from today, on January 21st, Austin Peay and Murray State collide in the first Battle of the Border game this season. Tip-off from the Dunn Center is scheduled for 4:00pm.

