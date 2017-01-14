Tennessee Vols beats Vanderbilt Commodores 87-75 Saturday night

Tennessee Athletics Department

Nashville, TN – Behind a season-best 23 points from freshman Jordan Bone, Tennessee defeated in-state and in-conference foe Vanderbilt, 87-75, on Saturday night.

The win gave UT (9-8, 2-3 SEC) its third true road victory of the season.

Playing his first collegiate game in his home city of Nashville, Bone dropped 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including a 4-of-5 mark from three. Entering Saturday’s game, Bone was just 1-for-10 from distance in his career. The true freshman also dished out five assists.

Tennessee led the majority of the game, shooting a season-best 58.6 percent (34-of-58) from the field to keep Vanderbilt (8-9, 2-3 SEC) at bay.

In the first half, UT used 55 percent shooting and a hard-nosed defensive span during which the Commodores were held without a field goal for six minutes to take a 39-34 lead into halftime.

Vanderbilt attempted only 18 first-half shots compared to UT’s 33, but the Dores kept things close by going 13-for-16 at the free-throw line. Tennessee did not attempt a free throw during the opening half.

Vols freshman Grant Williams corralled three of UT’s six offensive rebounds before the break, helping the Big Orange to an 11-0 edge in second-chance points over the first 20 minutes.

