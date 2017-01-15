|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
110th Tennessee General Assembly convenes in Nashville
Nashville, TN – On Tuesday, January 10th, 2017, the House and Senate of the Tennessee General Assembly met in organizational session to start the 110th General Assembly.
The First Order of Business was the swearing in of all newly elected members of the General Assembly.Next the House of Representatives re-elected Beth Harwell as Speaker for an additional two years.
Representative Curtis Johnson of Clarksville was re-elected as Speaker Pro Tempore.
About 60 people traveled from Clarksville to see Representative Johnson sworn into office.
He treated his guests to lunch in the historic Legislative Lounge located in the Capitol.
In the Tennessee Senate, they elected a new Speaker who is also the Lieutenant Governor, Senator Randy McNally of Oak Ridge. Senator McNally served in the House of Representative for four terms (91st, 92nd, 93rd, and 94th General Assemblies) before being elected to the State Senate in 1987.
He has served there since– (95th – 110th General Assemblies). Prior to being elected Lieutenant Governor, Senator McNally served as Chairman of the powerful Senate Finance, Ways, & Means Committee.
He replaces the former Lieutenant Governor, Ron Ramsey who chose not to run.
Tennessee General Assembly Re-Elects Constitutional Officers
In a joint convention of both houses, the Tennessee General Assembly on Wednesday approved for re-election the state’s Constitutional officers.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett was re-elected for a four-year term as Secretary of State. He is the chief executive officer of the Department of State with oversight of more than 300 employees. The services and oversight found in the Secretary of State’s office reaches every department and agency in state government.
Justin Wilson retained his position as Comptroller of the Treasury, a two-year appointment. State law prescribes the Comptroller’s duties, which include the audit of State and Local Governmental entities and participation in the general financial and administrative management and oversight of state government.
David H. Lillard was re-elected state treasurer to a two-year term. The Treasury Department internally manages over $55 billion in state and local government funds. The Department is responsible for the financial management of Tennessee.
State of the State Scheduled for January 30th
It was announced on Thursday that Governor Bill Haslam’s address to the General Assembly on the budget and on the State of the State will be held on Monday, January 30th, 2017, at 6:00pm CT. It will be held in the House Chamber at the State Capitol.
It is open to the public as well as being video streamed on the Tennessee General Assembly’s Web site: www.capitol.tn.gov
Contact Information
Rep. Curtis Johnson
rep.curtis.johnson@capitol.tn.gov
For more information about the Tennessee General Assembly, check our website at www.capitol.tn.gov
SectionsPolitics
TopicsBeth Harwell, Bill Haslam, Clarksville TN, Curtis Johnson, David Hl Lillard, Justin Wilson, lieutenant governor, Nashville TN, Oak Ridge TN, Randy McNally, Ron Ramsey, Speaker Pro Tempore, State of the State Address, Tennessee Capitol, Tennessee General Assembly, Tennessee Governor, Tennessee House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate, Tennessee Treasury Department, Tre Hargett
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed