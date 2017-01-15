Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Men's Tennis opens 2017 with home match against Southern Illinois

APSU Sports Information

APSU Men's Tennis - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Head Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis coach Ross Brown will lead his team into the 2017 season at home when the Governors host Southern Illinois at 11:00am.

Austin Peay Men's Tennis kicks off 2017 at home against Southern Illinois Sunday at 11:00am. (APSU Sports Information)

The Governors return the same team that went 7-11 in 2016 before falling to Belmont in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

“We have the same team this year that we had last year with no changes,” Brown said.  “The only change is we have more motivation, more desire and more experience that will carry us through the season.”

The Govs won two of their three team matches during the including a win over Chattanooga, who APSU will faceoff against on January 28th.

After Sunday’s season opening match against Southern Illinois, the Govs will travel to Tennessee on Monday.


Topics

