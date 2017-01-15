Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Women’s Tennis at Chattanooga to Open 2017

January 15, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's Tennis - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay women’s tennis team will open its 2017 season Monday on the road at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.

The Govs are coming off of a 2016 season that saw APSU make the OVC Tournament on the heels of Lidia Yanes Garcia‘s OVC Player of the Year season.

Austin Peay Women's Tennis travels to Chattanooga for Monday contest. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Women’s Tennis travels to Chattanooga for Monday contest. (APSU Sports Information)

Twin sister, Claudia Yanes Garcia earned first team honors after the year.

During the fall, the Govs did not lose a team dual match including topping league favorite UT Martin.

“We are a better team than we were last year,” Head coach Ross Brown said.  “We definitely have more depth. We are looking to go all the way this year. That’s the goal and the bottom line. Our one and two players are very solid and the rest of the team has been competing very well.  One of the keys to our success this year will be how we do at doubles.”

The Govs open the season with three straight road matches before opening the 2017 season at home on February 25th against Lindsey Wilson.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives