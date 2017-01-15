APSU Women’s Tennis at Chattanooga to Open 2017

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay women’s tennis team will open its 2017 season Monday on the road at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.

The Govs are coming off of a 2016 season that saw APSU make the OVC Tournament on the heels of Lidia Yanes Garcia‘s OVC Player of the Year season.

During the fall, the Govs did not lose a team dual match including topping league favorite UT Martin.

“We are a better team than we were last year,” Head coach Ross Brown said. “We definitely have more depth. We are looking to go all the way this year. That’s the goal and the bottom line. Our one and two players are very solid and the rest of the team has been competing very well. One of the keys to our success this year will be how we do at doubles.”

The Govs open the season with three straight road matches before opening the 2017 season at home on February 25th against Lindsey Wilson.

