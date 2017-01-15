|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
APSU Women’s Tennis at Chattanooga to Open 2017
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay women’s tennis team will open its 2017 season Monday on the road at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.
The Govs are coming off of a 2016 season that saw APSU make the OVC Tournament on the heels of Lidia Yanes Garcia‘s OVC Player of the Year season.Twin sister, Claudia Yanes Garcia earned first team honors after the year.
During the fall, the Govs did not lose a team dual match including topping league favorite UT Martin.
“We are a better team than we were last year,” Head coach Ross Brown said. “We definitely have more depth. We are looking to go all the way this year. That’s the goal and the bottom line. Our one and two players are very solid and the rest of the team has been competing very well. One of the keys to our success this year will be how we do at doubles.”
The Govs open the season with three straight road matches before opening the 2017 season at home on February 25th against Lindsey Wilson.
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Sports, APSU Tennis, APSU Women's Tennis, Austin Peay State University, Chattanooga, Clarksville TN, Claudia Yanes Garcia, Lady Govs, Lidia Yanes Garcia, Lindsey Wilson, Mocs, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, OVC Player of the Year, OVC Tournament, Ross Brown, UT-Martin
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed