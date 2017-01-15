Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses at Southern Illinois

January 15, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Men's Tennis - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay men’s tennis team dropped its season opener Sunday morning to Southern Illinois in the Austin Peay Indoor Tennis Courts.

SIU swept the doubles matches earning the first point of the day.

Austin Peay Men's Tennis drops 2017 opener Sunday at Southern Illinois. (APSU Sports Information)

The Salukis took the No. 3 point first when Alex Pozo and Daniel Martinez defeated James Mitchell and Chad Woodham, 6-0. 

SIU sealed the point with a 6-4 win at the No. 1 doubles spot when Michal Kianickia and Piotr Baranski defeated Almantas Ozelis and Aleh Drobysh, while the Salukis completed the sweep with a 6-3 win at No. 2 when Wilder Pimentel and Pete Molloy defeated Aaron Jumonville and Manuel Montenegro 6-3.

SIU kept the momentum with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles when Pimentel defeated Ozelis, 6-1, 6-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. The Govs cut the deficit down to 2-1 when Montenegro earned a win at No. 1 doubles when Baranski retired.

The Salukis closed out the match taking the remaining four matches to earn the 6-1 win.

The Govs will return to action Monday on the road at the University of Tennessee. First serve is set for 2:00pm.

Southern Illinois 6, Austin Peay 1

Singles

  1. Manual Montenegro (APSU) def. Piotr Baranski (SIU) 7-6 (7-5), 4-2, retired
  2. Wilder Pimentel (SIU) def. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) 6-1, 6-2
  3. Michal Kianickia (SIU) def. Aaron Jumonville (APSU) 6-4, 7-5
  4. Alex Pozo (SIU) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3
  5. Daniel Martinez (SIU) def. James Mitchell (APSU) 6-7, 6-4, 11-9
  6. Param Pun (SIU) def. Chad Woodham (APSU) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

  1. Michal Kianickia/Piotr Baranski (SIU) def. Almantas Ozelis/Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-4
  2. Wilder Pimentel/Pete Molloy (SIU) def. Aaron Jumonville/Manual Montenegro (APSU) 6-3
  3. Alex Pozo/Daniel Martinez (SIU) def. James Mitchell/Chad Woodham (APSU) 6-0

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (2,1,3,4,6,5) 


Topics

