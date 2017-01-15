|
Clarksville Weekly Market Snapshot from Frazier Allen for the week of January 15th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – The economic calendar was relatively thin. Small business optimism rose sharply in December. Growth in retail sales was concentrated in autos and gasoline – mixed and generally flat otherwise (with unusual softness in food) – but it was still a relatively good quarter overall.
Department store sales were weak, but that is a long-term trend (not necessarily a sign of consumer weakness). The PPI was largely in line with expectations, reflecting moderate pipeline inflationary pressures (consistent with further Fed rate hikes in the months ahead).In his first press conference in many months, President-elect Donald Trump moved markets (pharma, the peso). Earnings results were a key driver for the stock market, with banks reporting mostly good news.
Next week will be bracketed by the MLK holiday and Inauguration Day (most federal government offices will be closed on Friday and trading activity may be a bit subdued). The economic data are not expected to be important for the markets (which are focused ahead to the post-inauguration economy).
Earnings reports should remain the main driver for the stock market. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks twice (Wednesday afternoon and Thursday evening), while Fed Governor Brainard will talk about the interactions between fiscal and monetary policies on Tuesday.
Indices
Consumer Money Rates
Currencies
Commodities
Bond Rates
Treasury Yield Curve – 01/13/2017
As of close of business 01/12/2017
S&P Sector Performance (YTD) – 01/13/2017
As of close of business 01/12/2017
Economic Calendar
Important Disclosures
US government bonds and treasury bills are guaranteed by the US government and, if held to maturity, offer a fixed rate of return and guaranteed principal value. US government bonds are issued and guaranteed as to the timely payment of principal and interest by the federal government. Treasury bills are certificates reflecting short-term (less than one year) obligations of the US government.
Commodities trading is generally considered speculative because of the significant potential for investment loss. Markets for commodities are likely to be volatile and there may be sharp price fluctuations even during periods when prices overall are rising. Specific sector investing can be subject to different and greater risks than more diversified investments.
Tax Equiv Muni yields (TEY) assume a 35% tax rate on triple-A rated, tax-exempt insured revenue bonds.
Material prepared by Raymond James for use by its financial advisors.
The information contained herein has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the foregoing material is accurate or complete. Data source: Bloomberg, as of close of business January 13th, 2017.
©2016 Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. member FINRA / SIPC.
About Frazier Allen
Frazier Allen, WMS, CRPS, Financial Advisor with F&M Bank
Web Site: http://www.raymondjames.com/frazierallen
