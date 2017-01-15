Clarksville Weekly Market Snapshot from Frazier Allen for the week of January 15th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – The economic calendar was relatively thin. Small business optimism rose sharply in December. Growth in retail sales was concentrated in autos and gasoline – mixed and generally flat otherwise (with unusual softness in food) – but it was still a relatively good quarter overall.

Department store sales were weak, but that is a long-term trend (not necessarily a sign of consumer weakness). The PPI was largely in line with expectations, reflecting moderate pipeline inflationary pressures (consistent with further Fed rate hikes in the months ahead).

Next week will be bracketed by the MLK holiday and Inauguration Day (most federal government offices will be closed on Friday and trading activity may be a bit subdued). The economic data are not expected to be important for the markets (which are focused ahead to the post-inauguration economy).

Earnings reports should remain the main driver for the stock market. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks twice (Wednesday afternoon and Thursday evening), while Fed Governor Brainard will talk about the interactions between fiscal and monetary policies on Tuesday.

Indices Last Last Week YTD return % DJIA 19891 19899.29 0.65% NASDAQ 5547.49 5487.94 3.05% S&P 500 2270.44 2269.00 1.41% MSCI EAFE 1722.24 1721.78 2.27% Russell 2000 1361.07 1371.94 0.29% Consumer Money Rates Last 1 year ago Prime Rate 3.75 3.50 Fed Funds 0.75 0.50 30-year mortgage 4.11 3.92 Currencies Last 1 year ago Dollars per British Pound 1.216 1.441 Dollars per Euro 1.065 1.088 Japanese Yen per Dollar 114.63 117.68 Canadian Dollars per Dollar 1.313 1.434 Mexican Peso per Dollar 21.669 17.948 Commodities Last 1 year ago Crude Oil 53.01 30.48 Gold 1199.80 1087.10 Bond Rates Last 1 month ago 2-year treasury 1.18 1.26 10-year treasury 2.36 2.57 10-year municipal (TEY) 3.35 3.83 Treasury Yield Curve – 01/13/2017 As of close of business 01/12/2017 S&P Sector Performance (YTD) – 01/13/2017 As of close of business 01/12/2017 Economic Calendar January 16 — MLK Jr. Holiday (markets closed) January 17 — Empire State Manufacturing Index (January) — Fed Governor Brainard speaks (“Monetary and Fiscal Policy”) January 18 — Consumer Price Index (December) — Industrial Production (December) — Fed Beige Book — Fed Chair Yellen speaks (“The Goals of Monetary Policy”) January 19 — Jobless Claims (week ending January 14) — Building Permits, Housing Starts (December) — Philadelphia Fed Index (January) — Fed Chair Yellen speaks (“The Economic Outlook”) January 20 — Inauguration Day January 27 — Real GDP (4Q16, advance estimate) February 1 — FOMC Policy Decision (no press conference) February 3 — Employment Report (January) March 15 — FOMC Policy Decision (Yellen press conference)

Important Disclosures

US government bonds and treasury bills are guaranteed by the US government and, if held to maturity, offer a fixed rate of return and guaranteed principal value. US government bonds are issued and guaranteed as to the timely payment of principal and interest by the federal government. Treasury bills are certificates reflecting short-term (less than one year) obligations of the US government.

Commodities trading is generally considered speculative because of the significant potential for investment loss. Markets for commodities are likely to be volatile and there may be sharp price fluctuations even during periods when prices overall are rising. Specific sector investing can be subject to different and greater risks than more diversified investments.

Tax Equiv Muni yields (TEY) assume a 35% tax rate on triple-A rated, tax-exempt insured revenue bonds.

Material prepared by Raymond James for use by its financial advisors.

The information contained herein has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the foregoing material is accurate or complete. Data source: Bloomberg, as of close of business January 13th, 2017.

©2016 Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. member FINRA / SIPC.

About Frazier Allen

Frazier Allen, WMS, CRPS, Financial Advisor with F&M Bank

50 Franklin Street | Clarksville, TN 37040 | 931-553-2048 Web Site: http://www.raymondjames.com/frazierallen

Email: frazier.allen@raymondjames.com

Sections

Topics