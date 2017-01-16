Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis falls at Chattanooga

APSU Sports Information

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay women’s tennis fell in its season opener on the road at Chattanooga Monday, 6-1.

The Mocs swept the doubles point to take the early 1-0 lead. Samatha Caswell and Rachele Gazzola defeated Claudia Yanes Garcia and Lidia Yanes Garcia 6-0 at the No. 1 spot before taking a 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles when Caroline Hall and McKenzie Barco defeated Brittney Covington and Alessandra Maganuco 6-1.

UTC claimed their second point of the match when Barco defeated Maganuco, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 6 singles.

The Mocs moved within a point of sealing the win when Patton topped Albertson, 6-2, 6-3, at No. 4 singles. The Govs fought kept the match alive after Claudia Yanes Garcia picked up a point for APSU with a straight set, 6-3, 6-1, win over Edwards at No. 2 singles. The Mocs clinched the match when Gazzola defeated Covington 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) at the No. 5 singles slot.

Claudia Yanes Garcia improved her career singles record at the No. 2 spot to 14-2 overall. She has also won her last seven spring dual matches dating back to the end of the 2016 season.

The Govs will return to action on the road at Evansville on February 3rd for their next match.

UTC 6, APSU 1

Singles

1. Samatha Caswell (UTC) def. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 2. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Deleany Edwards (UTC) 6-3, 6-1 3. Caroline Hall (UTC) def. Helena Kuppig (APSU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

4. Sydney Patton (UTC) def. Ana Albertson (APSU) 6-2, 6-3

5. Rachele Gazzola (UTC) def. Brittney Covington (APSU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) 6. Mckenzie Barco (UTC) def. Alessandra Maganuco (APSU) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

1. Samatha Caswell/Rachele Gazzola (UTC) def. Claudia Yanes Garcia/Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) 6-0 2. Sydney Patton/Deleany Edwards (UTC) def. Helena Kuppig/Ana Albertson (APSU) 7-5

3. Caroline Hall/Mckenzie Barco (UTC) def. Brittney Covington/Alessandra Maganuco (APSU) 6-1

