Bad Boy Off-Road Utility Vehicles recalled by Textron Specialized Vehicles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death

One Death and One Injury Reported

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Textron Specialized Vehicles, Inc., of Augusta, Georgia, are announcing the recall of about 1,100 Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles. As a result of the vehicles rolling over, a 14-year-old male passenger died in Toombs County, Georgia in 2014 and, in a separate rollover incident, an adult male operator suffered a serious leg injury.

The vehicles lack seat belts, posing a risk of serious injury or death to the operator and passengers in the event of a vehicle accident.

The vehicles were sold in camouflage, black, white, forest green, flame red, and patriot blue and the brand and model name are printed on the side and front panels. The recalled vehicles have serial numbers ranging from 8000020 through 8004934. The serial number is located on the steering column connected to the wheel.

The recalled utility vehicles were sold at Bad Boy dealers nationwide from November 2010 through June 2013 for between $13,200 and $14,200 and manufactured in the United States.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles or an authorized dealer for a free installation of seat belts. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all known purchasers directly.

