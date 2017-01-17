APSU Basketball’s Josh Robinson named OVC Player of the Week

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University junior guard Josh Robinson has been named adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Robinson helped the Govs get on track in OVC play with an Illinois sweep last week.

The St. Louis native returned to nearby SIU Edwardsville Thursday night with a 26-point performance in the Governors overtime victory against the Cougars.

He punctuated his efforts with jumpers on back-to-back possessions in overtime to push the Governor lead to five with 28 seconds remaining.

He followed that with a season-high—and best by an OVC player in 2016-17—36 points against Eastern Illinois, Saturday, including 21 in the second half. Robinson added a season-best seven rebounds against the Panthers.

Robinson capped a game-changing 9-0 Austin Peay run with a three-pointer and a jumper at the 3:23 mark against the Panthers, the last of his career-high 11 field goals.

For the week, the junior averaged 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, hitting 53.8 percent (21-for-39) from the floor, 43.8 percent (7-for-16) from three and 83.3 percent (13-for-16) from the free-throw line.

The Austin Peay standout upped his lead in the OVC scoring race to 21.8 ppg and remains firmly in the conference top-10 in free-throw percentage (82.1 percent, fifth), three-point field goals (2.7/g, fifth), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.3, eighth) and minutes played (37.0/g, first).

Robinson’s performance last week shot him up the all-time charts at Austin Peay as well. He now stands 16th all-time in scoring, one point behind Maurice Hampton and three spots higher than he ranked to begin the week, and moved to 21st in field goals (414).

This is the second weekly OVC honor Robinson has picked up in 2016-17; he also picked up Player of the Week honors for the week of November 21st. It is his third career honor. Murray State’s Terrell Miller and Southeast Missouri’s Denzel Mahoney picked up Newcomer and Freshman of the Week, respectively.

In addition, Robinson also earned College Sports Madness Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week honors for his work against the Cougars and Panthers.

