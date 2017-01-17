Basketball Coach Dave Loos returns to APSU sideline Thursday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University head men’s basketball coach Dave Loos will return to the sidelines this week after a four-game leave of absence during his ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

Loos took leave from the team prior to the Tennessee Tech game, January 5th, with assistant head coach Jay Bowen serving as acting head coach the past four games—the Govs went 2-2 in Loos’ absence.

“We are pleased to welcome back Coach Loos and look forward to carrying the momentum into the rest of OVC play.”

The fourth-longest tenured coach in Division I, Loos is Austin Peay’s all-time wins’ leader and has led the Govs to four Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championships. With 11 games remaining in the regular season, Austin Peay is 6-13, 2-3 in conference play.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the sideline and back to work with these guys,” Loos said. “I’m feeling better and hoping we can keep this momentum going into the OVC Tournament.”

