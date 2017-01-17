Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Basketball Coach Dave Loos returns to APSU sideline Thursday

January 17, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Men's Basketball - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University head men’s basketball coach Dave Loos will return to the sidelines this week after a four-game leave of absence during his ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

Loos took leave from the team prior to the Tennessee Tech game, January 5th, with assistant head coach Jay Bowen serving as acting head coach the past four games—the Govs went 2-2 in Loos’ absence.

Austin Peay Men's Basketball head coach Dave Loos. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Men’s Basketball head coach Dave Loos. (APSU Sports Information)

“I want to thank Coach Bowen and our staff for their hard work and dedication during this time,” said Austin Peay athletics director Ryan Ivey. “I’m proud of how our staff and student-athletes for how they have handled the situation.

“We are pleased to welcome back Coach Loos and look forward to carrying the momentum into the rest of OVC play.”

The fourth-longest tenured coach in Division I, Loos is Austin Peay’s all-time wins’ leader and has led the Govs to four Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championships. With 11 games remaining in the regular season, Austin Peay is 6-13, 2-3 in conference play.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the sideline and back to work with these guys,” Loos said. “I’m feeling better and hoping we can keep this momentum going into the OVC Tournament.”


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives