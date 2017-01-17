Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Spring Adult Softball League registrations begin January 23rd

Clarksville, TN – Despite the wintery chill, Clarksville Parks and Recreation is gearing up for spring adult softball, with leagues open to men and women ages 18 and older.

An organizational meeting will start at 3:00pm on Saturday, January 21st at Burt-Cobb Community Center, and registration begins Monday, January 23rd. League participants — including coaches, sanctioning representatives, and umpires — are invited to attend.

League play begins Sunday, March 19th at the Heritage Park Softball Complex, 1241 Peachers Mill Road. Games will be played weekly and include the following leagues: Sunday (Men’s), Monday (Over 45), Tuesday (True Co-Ed), Wednesday (Men’s), Thursday (Women’s) and Friday (Church Co-Ed).

To ensure your team gets a spot in the league, a team registration fee of $100.00 is due Monday, February 12th. Teams may register online at www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec or in person at the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Main Office, 102 Public Square. Final fees will be calculated when all teams have registered. Final fees are due March 6th.

