Jason Minton Molds a Strong Friday the 13th Show in Franklin Tennessee

Franklin, TN – What’s a native Tennessean who spent his life surrounded by the country music industry but grew up listening to the power pop pleasantries and British sensations like Squeeze and Crowded House to do? If you’re Jason Minton you form a rock band built on a foundation of faith and strong acoustic sensibilities.

In a live setting he looks the part of a rugged country boy. When he sings you’re transported back to the new wave revolution of the 80’s. That’s what we discovered when we finally caught the Jason Minton Band in concert in Franklin, Tennessee on January 13th, 2017 at Kimbros Pickin’ Parlor on South Margin Street.

There were several covers in the set including the thematically appropriate “Superstition” – the popular tune composed, produced, arranged, and performed by Stevie Wonder for Motown Records in 1972. Jason included songs that impacted him during his influential teen years including Bad Company’s “Can’t Get Enough” that put his sturdy vocals on display.

Minton also told a few stories about meeting his musical mentor Glenn Tilbrook on his tour bus in Nashville over a decade ago and possibly over-staying his welcome as Glenn concluded the meeting by saying “you have to go”. Jason also spoke highly of Paul Carrack and his mighty musical output as a lead in to of cover of “How Long” by Ace.

But, it was Jason’s own compositions that worked the best. In recent years Minton attended a songwriter’s workshop in Nashville where he was rudely rebuffed by the snarky hipsters. They told him he’d never “make it in this town”.

His immediate response was, “But, I’m from here” but he saved his strongest reply via the humorous retort found in “The Short End of the Stick”. Another winning song from the same record, Somedays, was “Fight” that showed Minton was in the ring fighting for his right to make the music that he loves.

But, with a solid and professional backing band in tow it appears Minton is now ready to cast a new plan to bring his songs to the wider listening world.

Regarding the band Minton was gracious to share the stage with his fellow musicians allowing his guitarist and backing vocalist to shine in their own right on a few songs. His biggest fan in the house was his sister and the bubbly and attractive Yvette Minton Moss got to take her turn in a solo slot as well.

Minton was marketing striking new merchandise at this gig. His new shirts prominently featured a custom concrete coffee table in the shape of a guitar right on the front.

In addition to purchasing his music you can commission one of these amazing one of a kind items – they make a perfect accessory to any home especially in the guitar-loving region surrounding Music City.

Located two blocks east of Franklin’s Main Street in an area known as The District, is an historic house, which has been converted into an eclectic music venue and restaurant called The Legendary Kimbro’s. The building, comprised of a former neighborhood store and a Victorian cottage, make up the now legendary music venue.

In 2013, Kimbros won second place behind The Ryman Auditorium for “Best Live Music Venue” in The Tennessean’s 2013 reader’s pole and second place behind The Bluebird for “Best Open Mic” in The Nashville Scene’s 2013 reader’s pole.

About Rich Lynch

www.MusicCityNashville.net founders Richard J. Lynch and Laura Turner Lynch are longtime activists in the music industry having previously created the award-winning websites Kweevak.com and SoundPress.net. Both of these endeavors are still active Internet-based music industry magazine and review sites online since 1999 and 2009 respectively. Laura is a published author of the inspirational Positive Power Secrets From A to Z (www.positivepowersecrets.net). Rich regularly interviews famous rock stars for the site’s radio show and he has recently launched his own recording career at (www.richlynchband.com). Web Site: http://www.MusicCityNashville.net

Email: soundpress@yahoo.com

