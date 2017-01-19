Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to hold Harry Potter Book Night, February 2nd

Clarksville, TN – The wizarding world of Harry Potter is making an appearance at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library on February 2nd from 5:00pm to 7:00pm as a part of a worldwide celebration of the book series by author J.K. Rowling.

Harry Potter book Night is free to the public. Muggles, witches, and wizards of all ages can join in the fun as areas throughout the library transform into areas of Hogwarts, Diagon Alley, and Hogsmeade.

A live-animal Care of Magical Creatures Class will be taught by Shawna Adams, who will present an African pygmy hedgehog, a European legless lizard, a Burmese python, and a Eurasian eagle owl.

Students can also enjoy experiments in Potions Class, or have their tea leaves read in Divination.

In recognition of Hermione Granger’s efforts to free house elves, there will be a House Elf Clothing Drive, where guests can donate items that will be passed along to Urban Ministries. Anyone who donates to the drive will be given a S.P.E.W. badge for supporting the Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare and local families in need.

A Fantastic Beasts Scavenger Hunt will be underway as fans search the building for clues to catch all the magical creatures loose in the library. Trivia contests and games will give members of the Hogwarts houses chances to earn house points.

The theme for this year’s event is “Professors of Hogwarts,” inspired by the educators of the magical wizarding school, from Albus Dumbledore to Severus Snape. People of all ages are invited to celebrate J.K. Rowling’s beloved novels and pass along the enchantment to another generation.

For more information, check out our Facebook page or contact Joanna Ragland in the children’s department at 931.648.8826 x61426.

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is located at 230 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN.

Learn more at www.mcgtn.org/library

