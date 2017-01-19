Clarksville Police respond to Vehicle Crash on Woodale Drive

Clarksville, TN – A single vehicle crash with a utility pole completely shut down traffic on Woodale Drive between Shalimar Drive and North Magnolia Drive until about Noon because of downed power lines.

The E911 Center dispatched the crash at 10:05am and logged the first officer on the scene at 10:09am. A silver Ford F150 pickup truck had left the roadway and knocked down a utility pole, coming to rest at an angle on an embankment with the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

“We had to stabilize the vehicle to keep it from sliding down onto the rescuers, “ stated CPD Crash Investigator Jennifer Szczerbiak. The rescue was also hampered by the downed power lines. Clarksville Fire/Rescue firefighters were eventually able to free the injured driver from the heavily damaged truck at about 10:55am. The driver’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

“Speed certainly appears to have been a factor,” added Szczerbiak.

