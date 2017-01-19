|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Montgomery Bell State Park to hold Train History Festival January 21st & 22nd
Burns, TN – This Saturday and Sunday, January 21st and 22nd, 2017, Montgomery Bell State Park will hold the annual Train History Festival at the Inn & Conference Center.
The event begins 9:30am and the show closes at 4:00pm.
Come out and see model trains and learn about train history. Learn about trains and their significance in history and parks.
This event is free and open to the public.
The Train History Festival is sponsored by the Friends of Montgomery Bell State Park, Tennessee State Parks and Montgomery Bell State Park.
Saturday Schedule, January 21st
9:30am – show open to view displays, show closes at 4:00pm
All programs at Montgomery Bell Inn & Conference Center
9:30am – Train Festival Hike
10:00am – Impact of Railroads on Parks
11:00am – The First Transcontinental Railroad
1:00pm – Railroads and Technology
2:00pm – Introduction to model scenery
3:00pm – Rangers Surprise
Sunday Schedule, January 22nd
9:30am – show open to view displays, show closes at 4:00pm
All programs at Montgomery Bell Inn & Conference Center
10:00am – Railroads and Technology
11:00am – Harpeth River State Park & it’s connection to the RR
1:00pm – The First Transcontinental Railroad
2:00pm – Storytime
3:00pm – Werewolf Springs & Shelter for the Soul Video
For more information on displays or presentations contact Park Ranger Eric Runkle at 615.797.9051 or eric.runkle@tn.gov
SectionsEvents
TopicsBurns TN, Civil War, Eric Runkle, First Transcontinental Railroad, Friends of Montgomery Bell State Park, Harpeth River State Park, Jeremy Childs, Montgomery Bell State Park, Montgomery Bell State Park Inn & Conference Center, Randy Hedgepath, Tennessee State Parks, Train History Festival, Trains
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed