Montgomery Bell State Park to hold Train History Festival January 21st & 22nd

Burns, TN – This Saturday and Sunday, January 21st and 22nd, 2017, Montgomery Bell State Park will hold the annual Train History Festival at the Inn & Conference Center.

The event begins 9:30am and the show closes at 4:00pm.

Come out and see model trains and learn about train history. Learn about trains and their significance in history and parks.

This event is free and open to the public.

The Train History Festival is sponsored by the Friends of Montgomery Bell State Park, Tennessee State Parks and Montgomery Bell State Park.

Saturday Schedule, January 21st

9:30am – show open to view displays, show closes at 4:00pm

All programs at Montgomery Bell Inn & Conference Center

9:30am – Train Festival Hike

Anyone looking for a great hike? If so join State Naturalist Randy Hedgepath for his Train Festival hike. He will meet everyone at the Inn & Conference Center. From there the group will carpool to the trailhead. Dress for the weather.

10:00am – Impact of Railroads on Parks

Learn about railroads and how they have impacted many parks throughout the U.S. Also come and learn some Montgomery Bell’s train history presented by Ranger Eric Runkle

11:00am – The First Transcontinental Railroad

Join National Park Service Ranger Jeremy Childs to discuss the First Transcontinental Railroad, Hell on Wheels, and the Civil War veterans who laid the track.

1:00pm – Railroads and Technology

Learn how the railroad used technology to change the way we live.

2:00pm – Introduction to model scenery

Learn how to make your own tree for a model layout. Once you have created it you will get to take it home. Limit 25 people.

3:00pm – Rangers Surprise

Join Ranger Eric for a surprise movie related to railroad history.

Sunday Schedule, January 22nd

9:30am – show open to view displays, show closes at 4:00pm

All programs at Montgomery Bell Inn & Conference Center

10:00am – Railroads and Technology

Learn how the railroad used technology to change the way we live.

11:00am – Harpeth River State Park & it’s connection to the RR

Come learn about the Harpeth River State Park and it’s connections with the railroad presented by Ranger Lisa Housholder.

1:00pm – The First Transcontinental Railroad

Join National Park Service Ranger Jeremy Childs to discuss the First Transcontinental Railroad, Hell on Wheels, and the Civil War veterans who laid the track.

2:00pm – Storytime

Come hear a couple of classic train stories read by Ranger Eric Runkle.

3:00pm – Werewolf Springs & Shelter for the Soul Video

Come here one of our parks greatest legends and follow it up with the parks newest video about the parks history.

For more information on displays or presentations contact Park Ranger Eric Runkle at 615.797.9051 or eric.runkle@tn.gov

