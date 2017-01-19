Planters Bank Presents features Disney’s “Mary Poppins” this Sunday at the Roxy Regional Theatre

“Planters Bank Presents…” Film Series

Clarksville, TN – The “Planters Bank Presents…” film series next movie will be Disney’s “Mary Poppins”. This movie will be shown this Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm.

“Practically Perfect In Every Way” Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews) flies out of the windy London skies and into the home of two mischievous children.

With the help of a carefree chimney sweep named Bert (Dick Van Dyke), the spirited nanny turns every chore into a game and every day into a “Jolly Holiday.” Share the music, share the magic and share the joy with this Disney classic based on the books of P.L. Travers.

Admission to each film in the “Planters Bank Presents…” series is $5.00 (cash or check only). Tickets are on sale now at the Roxy Regional Theatre box office. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to showtime.

Normal box office hours are 9:00am-2:00pm, Monday through Friday.

Popcorn and bottled water will be available as concessions.

This film series at the Roxy Regional Theatre is made possible by the generous support of Planters Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.

