AAA Applauds Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam for Addressing Transportation Funding
Tennessee Improve Act a Good Starting Point for Sustainable Transportation Funding
Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announced Wednesday a comprehensive transportation funding plan that also includes a tax cut on food and manufacturing.
The proposal is called the IMPROVE Act, “Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy.”“AAA applauds Governor Haslam’s efforts to address Tennessee’s growing transportation needs. We are especially pleased that the Governor’s proposal will direct transportation user fees to the Transportation fund,” said Stephanie Milani, AAA—The Auto Club Group Tennessee Public Affairs Director.
“The proposal is a promising starting point for the general assembly. AAA urges Tennessee lawmakers to work toward a sustainable funding solution to maintain and improve our interstate system for the future to enhance motorist safety, mobility and economic growth,” stated Milani.
The proposal includes:
According to the American Petroleum Institute, as of January 1st, 2017, the average state gasoline tax is 31.04 cents per gallon. Tennessee has the lowest gasoline tax of all Southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia), with the exception of South Carolina (16 cents per gallon) and Mississippi (18 cents per gallon).
About The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, travel, insurance and financial services offerings to over 9 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 56 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety.
