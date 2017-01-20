American Red Cross critically needs Donors after Winter Weather adds to Severe Blood Shortage

Nashville, TN – Following several rounds of severe winter weather in many parts of the country, the American Red Cross urges eligible blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves to overcome a shortage.

Since December 1st, about 300 blood drives across 27 states have been forced to cancel due to inclement winter weather, resulting in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected.

Blood donor Jim Taylor knows how it feels to have a loved one waiting for a transfusion. His son Aaron was born with a rare liver condition. In the short two months of his life, he received 115 blood products. Taylor said each transfusion gave his family more time with Aaron, so he encourages others to give.

“When the Red Cross says there is a shortage, they are not exaggerating,” said Taylor. “I now know from experience that what they are saying is somewhere there is a father waiting on the donation that will save his son’s life. When the Red Cross asks for help, what that means is a new dad is praying for a miracle.”

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Ave. Fort Campbell, KY 42223

2/13/2017: 10:00am – 3:00pm

Elkton Baptist Church, 301 East Main St. Elkton, KY 42220

2/10/2017: 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Walnut Street Church of Christ, 201 Center Ave. Dickson, TN 37055

2/9/2017: 11:00am – 4:00pm

American Red Cross, 1760 Madison St. Clarksville, TN 37043

1/23/2017: 10:30am – 4:30pm

1/30/2017: 10:30am – 4:30pm

2/6/2017: 10:30am – 4:30pm

2/13/2017: 10:30am – 4:30pm

Morgan University Center, Governors Lane Clarksville, TN 37044

2/8/2017: 10:00am – 3:00pm

2/9/2017: 10:00am – 3:00pm

How to help

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Sections

Topics