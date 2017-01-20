Austin Peay State University alum to perform with “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band at presidential inauguration ceremony

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University alumnus, Gunnery Sgt. Samuel Barlow will perform in the 58th Inauguration of the President of the United States on January 20th as a member of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.

He later earned a Master’s in Music Performance from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory in Ohio. He joined “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in June 2004, and was named principal trombone in January 2013.

While studying at Austin Peay, Barlow was instructed by Susan K. Smith. Prior to joining “The President’s Own,” he performed with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra.

Gunnery Sgt. Barlow performs with the Marine Band and Marine Chamber Orchestra at the White House, in the Washington, D.C., area, and across the country during the band’s annual concert tour. In 2010, he was featured as a tour soloist on Stephen Bulla’s arrangement Southwest Showcase and on the 2014 tour, he performed Arthur Pryor’s Fantastic Polka.

The Marine Band will provide music for the Inauguration swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, lead the second division of the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue and perform at the Salute to the Armed Forces Inaugural ball. “The President’s Own” is the only musical unit to participate in all three events.

For more information on the Austin Peay Department of Music, visit www.apsu.edu/music

