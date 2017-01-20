|
Josh Robinson named APSU Athlete of the Week
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Junior guard Josh Robinson, of the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.
Robinson helped the Govs get on track in OVC play with an Illinois sweep last week, earning adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week in the process. The St. Louis, MO native returned to nearby SIU Edwardsville Thursday night with a 26-point performance in the Governors overtime victory against the Cougars.
He punctuated his efforts with jumpers on back-to-back possessions in overtime to push the Governor lead to five with 28 seconds remaining.
He followed that with a season-high—and best by an OVC player in 2016-17—36 points against Eastern Illinois, Saturday, including 21 in the second half. Robinson added a season-best seven rebounds against the Panthers.
The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.
Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included
