Land Between the Lakes Turkey Quota Hunt Applications Available February 1st-28th
Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Turkey Quota Hunt applications for Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area will be available February 1st-28th. Hunters may apply online at https://lblquotahunt.hometracker.com/ or by phone at 270.924.2065. Application fees are $5.00 online and $7.00 by phone.
Three quota hunts in both the Kentucky and Tennessee portions of Land Between the Lakes require prior application. Hunting is not permitted between these dates.
Kentucky and Tennessee Quota Hunts:
Hunting provides unique recreational opportunities within the region and helps maintain healthy wildlife populations. Applicants can check the quota hunt website, https://lblquotahunt.hometracker.com/, at the end of March to see if they were drawn.
The non-quota hunting season, which does not require prior application, runs for 14 days.
Kentucky Non-quota Hunt Season:
Tennessee Non-quota Hunt Season:
As always, a state license, turkey permit, and Land Between the Lakes Hunter Use Permit are required. Hunter Use Permits may be purchased online at www.landbetweenthelakes.us/reservations/.
The Land Between the Lakes Recreation Map is available showing hunt area boundaries, and may be purchased at facilities for $3.00, or viewed online for free at www.landbetweenthelakes.us/visit/maps/. The Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) is also be available online, or printed copies may be obtained at Golden Pond Visitor Center.
Hunters will want to be sure to refer to the Motor Vehicle Use Map when scouting and hunting on Land Between the Lakes, as licensed motorized vehicles are only permitted on roads identified on the MVUM.
To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000.
