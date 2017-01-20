Murray State comes to Clarksville to face APSU Women’s Basketball in Battle of the Border

Austin Peay (9-10/3-3 OVC) vs. Murray State (12-6/4-1 OVC)

Saturday, January 21st, 2017 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team collides with Murray State in the first of two meetings this season, 4:00pm, Saturday, in the Battle of the Border at the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay enters the contest with wins in three of its last four games. The Govs swept their Illinois competition last week, earning wins over SIU Edwardsville (85-62, January 11th) and Eastern Illinois (69-59, January 14th). The results helped APSU climb to sixth in the conference standings, currently in position to reach the postseason in March with 10 games still to come.

Four Govs recorded double figures against SIUE, highlighted by Keisha Gregory‘s first-career double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds), while senior forward Beth Rates was perfect from the field (6-of-6 for 14 points). Against the Panthers, redshirt sophomore guard Falon Baker was the go-to weapon offensively, finishing with 15 points.

Senior center Tearra Banks once again moved up a notch on the all-time scoring list, passing Ashley Herring for 13th with 1,185 career points. Banks also moved up the NCAA Division I statistical rankings, entering the week 12th for field goals made (132) and 18th in field goal percentage (58.4 percent).

For the second consecutive week, the Governors will face the reigning OVC Player of the Week – this time it’s Murray State’s Ke’Shunan James. The junior averaged 23 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists last week, leading the Racers to wins over Eastern Illinois and SIUE. For the season, James sits atop the OVC in scoring (19.7 ppg) and steals (2.5 per game).

As a team, Murray State has won five of its last six games, including four in OVC play. The Racers lead the league at 75.9 points per contest, doing most of their damage behind the arch with 150 three-pointers made in 2016-17.

The Racers already have matched last season’s win total with 12 under Rob Cross, who is in his ninth season as head coach.

In addition, Sydney Gooch posted a career-high 17 points, while Brianne Alexander and Tearra Banks also totaled double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

APSU Storylines

Banks passes Herring for 13th all-time in points

With her 16 points at Eastern Illinois, Banks passed Ashley Herring for 13th place on the all-time scoring ranks with 1,185 career points. She is now 22 points away from passing Golena Rucker for 12th on the list.

Rates climbing the charts

With one block against the Panthers, Rates is now four away from overtaking Ashley Haynes for third-most in program history.

Baker heating up

At Eastern Illinois last Saturday, Baker caught fire offensively, finishing with 15 points.

In the final period, the redshirt sophomore went 3-of-3 from the field, and has now knocked down a team-leading 26 three-pointers in 2016-17.

Sharing the rock

As a team, the Governors dished out a season-best 22 assists at Eastern Illinois.

Junior point guard Bri Williams and junior forward Sydney Gooch each recorded six apiece, with Gooch’s total being a career-high.

