APSU Visiting Artist Speaker Series to feature Hollywood CG Modeler Colie Wertz February 2nd

January 21, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department of Art and Design, with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will welcome computer graphics modeler Colie Wertz to campus at 7:00pm, on February 2nd, for a visiting artist lecture.

Wertz’s lecture, in Trahern 401, will kick off this semester’s portion of the department’s 2016-2017 Visiting Artist Speaker Series.

Hollywood CG Modeler Colie Wertz to give lecture at APSU

Wertz is an artist living in California’s San Francisco Bay area. In addition to his concept art and illustration endeavors, Wertz has more than 20 years of experience in the visual effects industry as a CG modeler, painter, matte painter, compositor and technical director.

He has been credited on many films, including the “Star Wars” prequels, “Transformers,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Iron Man,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Wertz attended Clemson University in South Carolina and graduated with a degree in architectural design. He is currently exploring 3D printing and virtual reality for idea realization.

With support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, all Art and Design events are free and open to the public.

For more information on this lecture, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at dickinsm@apsu.edu


