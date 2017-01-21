Companies Nationwide Support Heart Health During American Heart Month Through Life Is Why We Give Fundraising Campaign

Funds Raised During February Support Local and National American Heart Association Initiatives

Dallas, TX – In support of the American Heart Association’s mission to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke, companies nationwide are participating in the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why We Give™ fundraising campaign.

Companies will offer customers the opportunity to donate to the American Heart Association when purchases are made instore or online and some will donate a percentage of the sale price of certain items back to the American Heart Association.

Companies may also host special fundraising events to increase donations to the American Heart Association.

National supporters include: AOL Networks, Atom Tickets, Babiators, BeautyKind, Belk, BloomsyBox, Brahmin, eBay, Jackson & Perkins, Jamba Juice, Kendra Scott, LBX Company, Party City, PriceChopper|Market 32, Rykä Shoes, Sprint, Stein Mart, Subway, Victory Lane and Vietri.

“The American Heart Association is committed to creating a life free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke for all Americans,” said American Heart Association Board Chairman Al Royse. “By teaming up with retailers around the country during American Heart Month, we’ll be able to raise funds to help encourage all Americans to take steps to lead a heart-healthy life.”

The following regional supporters have also joined the fundraising effort: Albertson’s, City Furniture, Express Drugs & Surgicals, Kroger, McNamara Florist, Miller Paints, North Texas Business Alliance, Stater Bros, Union Bank and Walgreens.

Several companies will expand their involvement with Life Is Why We Give™ on National Wear Red Day®, Friday, February 3. On this day, employees are encouraged to wear red, make a donation to the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement and show their support on social media using #GoRedWearRed.

In addition to raising money for the American Heart Association; Life Is Why We Give™ increases awareness of heart disease and stroke, the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in America, by providing companies with a variety of resources, including personal stories of survival and facts about heart disease and stroke, to make a lasting impact on their customers.

Customers can make donations at the time of purchase or by purchasing select products at participating companies. To learn more about company promotions and special Life Is Why We Give™ events, please visit www.heart.org/lifeiswhywegive. Donations can also be made directly to the American Heart Association by visiting www.lifeiswhy.org/donate. Donations will help benefit research, public education and community health initiatives of the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke.

To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Life Is Why We Give

In February, the American Heart Association is urging Americans to unite in support of healthy living and the American Heart Association by participating in campaigns led by supporters around the country – including making a donation at participating retailers, purchasing specialty products to benefit the AHA, attending fundraising events and more.

Life Is Why We Give allows consumers to think about their reasons to live healthier, longer lives and to give in honor of those reasons. Too long, heart disease and stroke have stolen our precious moments. In February, we fight back together and affirm that we’re more powerful than these diseases… because everyone has a reason to live a longer, healthier life… and that reason is why we give.

