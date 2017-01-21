|
Roxy Regional Theatre Joins Over 500 Theatre Organizations Across the Nation in The Ghostlight Project
Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, January 19th, the Roxy Regional Theatre joined theatre organizations across the country in The Ghostlight Project. At 5:30pm, theatres across all time zones gathered to join in solidarity through the shared commitment to greater inclusion, participation and compassion in our theatres and our communities.
Like a ghostlight, the light created Thursday night represents the Roxy Regional Theatre’s commitment to safeguard, symbolizing safe harbor for the theatre’s values and for anyone who finds themselves targeted because of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, age, gender identity, sexual identity or dissident actions in the coming years.
“The Roxy Regional Theatre is united in intention to ‘be a light’ for the times ahead, and we hope that Clarksville will join us to strengthen that light,” notes Executive Director Ryan Bowie. “For each of us, this ‘light’ means something different and personal. We hope that you will mindfully and personally reflect on a commitment you will make moving forward. How will you ‘be a light?’ What action will you commit to for the good of our community? The Roxy Regional Theatre pledged, Thursday evening, to continue to be a safe place, a place of diversity and inclusion. We will continue to be a beacon for all people as we continue to serve the needs and desires of Clarksville and Middle Tennessee.”
To honor this commitment and to share their light for others to see, the Roxy chose a single light which will remain lit in the theatre’s lobby indefinitely.
For more information about The Ghostlight Project, please visit www.theghostlightproject.com
