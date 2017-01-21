Roxy Regional Theatre Joins Over 500 Theatre Organizations Across the Nation in The Ghostlight Project

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, January 19th, the Roxy Regional Theatre joined theatre organizations across the country in The Ghostlight Project. At 5:30pm, theatres across all time zones gathered to join in solidarity through the shared commitment to greater inclusion, participation and compassion in our theatres and our communities.



The inspiration for the project was the theatrical tradition of turning on a “ghostlight” at the end of the night when the theatres go dark, offering visibility and safety for all who might enter.

Like a ghostlight, the light created Thursday night represents the Roxy Regional Theatre’s commitment to safeguard, symbolizing safe harbor for the theatre’s values and for anyone who finds themselves targeted because of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, age, gender identity, sexual identity or dissident actions in the coming years.

“The Roxy Regional Theatre is united in intention to ‘be a light’ for the times ahead, and we hope that Clarksville will join us to strengthen that light,” notes Executive Director Ryan Bowie. “For each of us, this ‘light’ means something different and personal. We hope that you will mindfully and personally reflect on a commitment you will make moving forward. How will you ‘be a light?’ What action will you commit to for the good of our community? The Roxy Regional Theatre pledged, Thursday evening, to continue to be a safe place, a place of diversity and inclusion. We will continue to be a beacon for all people as we continue to serve the needs and desires of Clarksville and Middle Tennessee.”

To honor this commitment and to share their light for others to see, the Roxy chose a single light which will remain lit in the theatre’s lobby indefinitely.



“We invite you to join The Ghostlight Project and find a way to ‘be a light’ moving ahead,” Bowie adds. “Next to the light in our lobby, you will find a card for you to publicly make your pledge and commitment to this community and Middle Tennessee moving forward. We will start hanging these as a permanent installation in one of our display cases to be a beacon in Historic Downtown Clarksville and Middle Tennessee.”

For more information about The Ghostlight Project, please visit www.theghostlightproject.com

