Tearra Banks, Falon Baker have Double-Doubles in APSU Women’s Basketball victory over Murray State

Clarksville, TN – Senior center Tearra Banks and redshirt sophomore guard Falon Baker each recorded double-doubles as Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team knocked off Murray State 75-63, Saturday, in the Dunn Center.

Meanwhile, Baker came four assists shy of a triple-double, finishing with 11 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Governors had one of their best starts to a game this season, first by posting 18 points in the opening quarter before outscoring Murray State 25-7 in the second. The Racers went on to score 28 points in the third quarter, but APSU’s 23-point margin at halftime proved to be the difference.

Game Notes

Banks finished the contest 11-of-17 from the field, the 14th-straight game to reach double figures in scoring. In addition, the double-double is the 14th of her career and seventh in 2016-17.

It’s also the 25th time Banks has led the Govs in scoring, and 31st in rebounding.

Before the game, Banks received a commemorative basketball for reaching 1,000 points on December 3rd, 2016 against WKU.

For Baker, it was the first double-double of her career, with three of her four successful shot attempts coming behind the arch.

Despite an off shooting night, senior forward Beth Rates finished with eight points and eight rebounds in her team-leading 31 minutes.

Junior point guard Bri Williams totaled eight points, including two three-pointers, and dished out four assists.

The third Gov to score eight points was freshman guard Shelbe Piggie, who made a second-half impact after coming off the bench to knock down a pair of threes.

Austin Peay finished with a season-high 49 rebounds, and also recorded 20-plus assists for the second-straight game.

Saturday’s game was the 50th coached by David Midlick while at Austin Peay.

Up Next for APSU Lady Govs

Austin Peay carries its three-game winning streak into a road matchup at UT Martin, 6:00pm, Wednesday.

