Tennessee December Unemployment Rate Remains Lower than Previous Year Despite Uptick to 4.9 Percent

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips announced Friday the Tennessee preliminary unemployment rate for December was 4.9 percent, increasing from the revised November rate of 4.8 percent.

The U.S. preliminary rate for December was 4.7 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month.

Economic Summary

Over the past year, Tennessee’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.6% to 4.9% while the national rate also declined from 5.0% to 4.7%.

Total nonfarm employment increased 6,600 jobs from November to December. The largest increases occurred in manufacturing, mining/logging/construction & leisure/hospitality.

Over the year, nonfarm employment increased 62,100 jobs. The largest increases occurred in education/health services, professional/business services & leisure/hospitality.

