Tennessee Lifetime Handgun Carry Permit Drops in Price
Nashville, TN – Tennessee citizens with a valid handgun carry permit now have the option to upgrade to a lifetime permit for a lower cost. In 2016, the 109th Tennessee General Assembly lowered the renewal fee on lifetime handgun carry permits from $500.00 to $200.00.
The new fee for an original permit is now $100.00, and the permit is now issued for eight years.
If you currently have a permit with an expiration date, and would like to upgrade to a lifetime permit, you can now pick up an application at any driver services center and pay the $200.00 upgrade fee at any time.
Handgun carry permits are processed at any full service driver services center. If you’re applying for the lifetime carry permit without first obtaining an original handgun carry permit, the fee will be $300.00.
For more information on handgun carry permits, visit our website, http://tn.gov/safety/article/handgunmain
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.
