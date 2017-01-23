Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University's Community School of the Arts to offer new classes this Spring

Austin Peay State University Community School for the ArtsClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Community School of the Arts is about to begin a new session of creative arts courses this spring, offering classes to the public in subjects such as ceramics, art, music and dance.

For more than two decades, the CSA has provided music, art and dance lessons for children and adults throughout Clarksville, and the new spring session is set to begin this week.

The campus of Austin Peay State University. (APSU)

This session’s classes and programs include:

  • Advanced Ceramics
  • Ceramics for Youth
  • Beginning Ballet, ages 9-11
  • Dance, ages 4-5
  • Dance, ages 6-8
  • Modern Dance, ages 12-18 and adults
  • Ballet, ages 14-adult
  • Intermediate Ballet, ages 11-13
  • Intermediate Ballet, ages 13-17
  • Digital photography
  • Guitar Workshop, grades 4-12
  • Art for Children, ages 6-10
  • Art for Teens, ages 11-17
  • Watercolors
  • Individual music lessons upon request

The CSA is also offering three art courses in White Bluff, Tennessee. Fees vary for the different classes. A complete list of the programs and costs is available online at www.apsu.edu/csa

For more information, contact the CSA by email at csa@apsu.edu


